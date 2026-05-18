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June 3 is still a public holiday, says government

KAMPALA: Despite President Museveni postponing this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations, the government has clarified that June 3 will still be observed as a public holiday.

 

In a statement released yesterday, the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre, Mr Allan Kasujja, said the day will still be observed as a public holiday.

 

This means all institutions/schools, public and private offices will remain closed to mark the day, as is the case with other public holidays.

 

“Martyrs Day, observed on June 3, 2026, remains a public holiday,” Mr Kasujja said.

 

On Sunday, President Museveni announced the postponement of the 2026 celebrations, citing a critical public health risk posed by an escalating Ebola outbreak in the region. However, this is not the first time the celebrations have been disrupted by a public health crisis.

 

In 2020 and 2021, pilgrims commemorated the day through virtual prayers and limited scientific gatherings, respectively, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

In the statement, the President revealed that the decision followed high-level consultations with the National Epidemic Response Task Force and religious leaders.

 

The annual event, which draws millions of pilgrims to the Namugongo shrines every June 3, will now be held at a later date yet to be determined.

 

“This decision was made because Uganda receives thousands of pilgrims annually from eastern Congo, which is currently experiencing an Ebola outbreak,” President Museveni said.

 

“To safeguard everyone’s lives, it is essential that this event be postponed,” he added.

 

“I encourage those who had begun their journey to return home, continue observing the precautionary measures, and report anyone who is sick,” the President said, emphasizing that “protection of life must come first.”

 

The announcement comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the current outbreak of the Bundibugyo Ebola virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

 

As of May 17, 2026, the situation had become increasingly dire, with the Democratic Republic of Congo announcing at least 80 deaths and more than 240 suspected cases reported in Ituri Province.

 

Uganda had confirmed at least two cases in Kampala, both involving individuals travelling from the DRC. One case resulted in a fatality on May 14.

 

Martyrs Day is one of Uganda’s largest religious gatherings, attracting Catholic, Anglican and other Christian pilgrims from across Africa to Namugongo to commemorate the Uganda Martyrs killed in the 19th century for their faith.

 

The annual event typically draws tens of thousands of worshippers, including large delegations from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania and South Sudan.

 

By Karim Muyobo

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