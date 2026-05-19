CAF issues RFI to potential service providers ahead of AFCON

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) as an invitation to potential service providers across Africa for inclusion in CAF’s database of prospective suppliers in anticipation of the forthcoming AFCON 2027 tenders.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, the chairperson of the communications and promotion sub-committee, Dennis Mugimba, said CAF will soon be releasing a series of tenders for various services and goods in respect to supporting implementation of AFCON-2027.

He said only potential suppliers who have registered with CAF through its official website will be notified by email about tenders once they have been released.

The potential services that CAF is requesting for prospective supplier information include: Catering services, Ticketing solutions, equipment, and services, Translation services, Communication services, Digital services, Broadcasting services, Hotels and accommodation, Hospitality program, Transportation and logistics, Event operations, Fan Zones management, IT and Technology solution, Branding, printing, and signage, Concession management service, Equipment and general supplies.

Mugimba stressed that the RFI is being issued for purposes of market-mapping only and does not constitute an invitation to tender, request for proposal quotation, or any commitment by CAF to procure goods, services, or enter into any agreement, incur any financial or contractual obligation.