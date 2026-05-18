The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a public health emergency of international concern.

The agency said the outbreak in DR Congo’s eastern Ituri province, which has seen around 246 suspected cases and 80 deaths reported, does not meet the criteria of a pandemic emergency.

But according to the BBC, it warned it could potentially be “a much larger outbreak” than what is currently being detected and reported, with significant risk of local and regional spread.

The current strain of Ebola is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, the health agency said, for which there are no approved drugs or vaccines.

Early symptoms include fever, muscle pain, fatigue, headache and sore throat, and are followed by vomiting, diarrhea, a rash and bleeding.

Here in Uganda, the latest Ebola outbreak in neighboring DRC has prompted the government to suspend this year’s annual Martyrs Day celebrations.

Hundreds of foot pilgrims that were planning to set off for the annual trek have now resorted to organize mini celebrations in their respective dioceses.

The decision to postpone this major annual religious national event held on June 3rd in honour of Uganda Martyrs, was reached after consultations between President Museveni, the national epidemic response task force and religious leaders.

According to the president, the postponement was necessary to safeguard lives amid increased cross-border movement of pilgrims from affected areas.

Martyrs’ day celebrations traditionally attracts thousands of pilgrims from across Africa, to the Namugongo Martyrs’ shrines in Kampala, making it one of the largest faith gatherings in the region.