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Canadian pastor pleads guilty to Shs2bn bogus gold deal

A Canadian pastor Didier Borromee Bitome Kifoueti has pleaded guilty to obtaining 600,000 US dollars, equivalent to about 2.3 billion shillings, by false pretenses in a bogus gold deal.

 

55-year-old Kifoueti, a resident of Sheraton Hotel was jointly charged with a 55 year old Cameroonian National, Marcel Christian Nayamoutet and Hassan Katende.

 

Kifoueti pleaded guilty to obtaining money by false pretenses, but denied conspiracy to commit a felony. His co-accused denied all the charges.

 

Prosecution alleges that between January and February this year at Serena Hotel in Kampala, the accused obtained the money from Ahamed Mossaad Muhmoud Hassan Abouized after falsely claiming they were selling him 50 kilograms of gold.

 

State Attorney Mercy Yamangusho told court that the brief facts of the case were not yet ready and asked for more time to prepare them before Kifoueti is convicted.

 

She also told the court that investigations are still ongoing.

 

Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu remanded the accused to Luzira Prison until October 21st, when they will return to court for mention of the case.

 

Uganda Police have repeatedly warned foreign investors to conduct proper due diligence before entering gold transactions, following a number of reported fraud cases involving millions of dollars.

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