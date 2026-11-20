KAMPALA: Kampala Archdiocese has announced a mega celebration of His Eminence Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala’s 100 birthday, at a Thanksgiving holy mass that is scheduled to take place at Lubaga Cathedral on Sunday 13th December.

The mass, scheduled to begin at 10:00am is expected to bring together priests, religious men and women, the faithful from parishes and institutions across the Archdiocese to mark the milestone.

In a statement issued last evening, Fr. Pius Male Ssentumbwe, the Diocese chancellor says the occasion is for thanking God for Cardinal Wamala’s gift of life, his faithful service to the church, and contribution to the Catholic Church in Uganda.

He called on all priests and the entire people of God to join the celebration.

“All priests, religious men and women, and the entire people of God from all Parishes and Institutions of the Archdiocese are cordially invited to come together in large numbers to celebrate this remarkable milestone with our beloved Cardinal”, Fr, Ssentumbwe said in a statement.

In February this year, president Museveni honored Cardinal Wamala for his legacy, faith and social transformation.

The president who also is the Patron for Kamaggwa Hospital and a Museum Foundation pledged government support in honoring his contributions.

Emmanuel Wamala has been a Cardinal for 31 years, from November 26, 1994 (set apart by Pope John Paul II)

He is the second Ugandan Cardinal, after Cardinal Emmanuel Kiwanuka Nsubuga, and served as Archbishop of Kampala until retiring in August 2006.