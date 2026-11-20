By Karim Muyobo

KAMPALA: Traders have agreed to suspend their strike and resume business after the government pledged to review taxes on imported textiles and garments.

The government has also agreed to release compliant traders’ goods within three days and streamline Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement operations.

The decision followed a meeting between Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the traders on Thursday evening, ending a three-day shutdown that disrupted business in Kampala over taxes, merchandise seizures, delays in clearing imported goods and implementations of the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solutions (EFRIS).

The strike was triggered by complaints over URA operations, including the interception and impounding of goods in transit from Kampala to different parts of the country. Traders also raised concerns about the seizure of their merchandise brought from downtown Kampala.

According to John Kabanda, the president of the Federation of Uganda Traders Associations, they have agreed to re-open their shops, but will be watching closely for implementation of the agreed measures as they return to work on Friday.

“The traders met the Prime Minister and this time round the government made commitments. We have agreed to reopen our shops as we follow up on the commitments made. As leaders, we are going to ensure that everything the government promised is fulfilled”, he said.

Issa Ssekito, chairperson Kampala City Traders’ Association (KACITA), said some businesses had re-opened while others remained closed as traders waited to see whether the government would implement its promises.

“We shall wait a little longer and see what comes out of the engagements”, he said.

Ms Nabbanja told parliament on Thursday that the government had started addressing some of the concerns raised by the trading community, particularly the tax regime on imported garments and textiles. She said discussions on tax charged per kilogramme of imported garments, promising that the matter would further be discussed by Cabinet on Monday.

“The biggest issue was on garments, the tax per kilogramme. The tax came with the intention of protecting our local producers. However, we have agreed that the tax policy on textiles and garments be reviewed and aligned to address the challenges faced by the traders while ensuring harmonization of Uganda’s tax regime with those of other East African Community partner states”, Ms Nabbanja said.