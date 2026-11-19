KAMAPALA: Parliament’s Committee on Health has presented a report on its recent nationwide oversight visits about the operations of the national referral hospitals and other health institutions.

Presenting the report during today’s plenary sitting, the chairperson of the committee, Bukonzo East County MP, Dr. Monday Julius Rude told legislators the Committee’s findings point to system-wide challenges, rising demand for specialised and referral care, inadequate staffing, and stockouts of essential medicines and other medical supplies.

He said the committee members observed the growing vice of absenteeism of health workers which affects service delivery, the rise of non-communicable diseases, non-functional machines, harassment of health workers in health facilities by senior officials’ issues of extortion of money from patients, and theft of medical equipments.

Rude also asked the government to investigate the unfair charges in mortuaries noting that during their oversight visit they discovered that in Kampala, Mulago national referral Hospital charges Shs150,000 on dead bodies while some other referral and general hospitals in the eastern region charge Shs100,000.

He said the poor victims of the dead in some areas even fail to raise the money and leave the loved ones lying in the mortuaries.

Meanwhile the committee recommended the improvement of ICU bed capacity to reach World Health Organisation (WHO) standards noting that the existing ones are in a dire state.