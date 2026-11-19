By Sharifah Ibrahim

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), together with co-hosts Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, has unveiled the official logo for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), branded AFCON Pamoja 2027, as preparations for the continental tournament gather pace.

The logo, launched simultaneously in the three host countries, draws inspiration from the traditional East African shield, incorporating elements representing the cultural identity, heritage and national colours of the three nations.

The unveiling marks another milestone in preparations for the tournament, which will be the first AFCON finals to be jointly hosted by three countries.

Uganda is also seeking to use the tournament to promote its tourism industry and attract international visitors through a partnership between CAF and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), which secured Official Destination Sponsor rights under the Explore Uganda – The Pearl of Africa brand.

The partnership is intended to leverage football’s international appeal to market Uganda as a tourism destination while attracting investment and creating economic opportunities.

Meanwhile, nine teams have secured places at the 2027 finals following the conclusion of Matchday Four of the qualifiers.

The three co-hosts, Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, automatically qualify for the tournament, joining Morocco, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Senegal and Mali, who have secured qualification through the group stages.

Morocco qualified from Group A, Benin and Burkina Faso from Group F, Cameroon from Group G, Senegal from Group J and Mali from Group K.

The 2027 tournament is expected to provide the three East African countries with an opportunity to showcase their tourism attractions, cultural heritage and hospitality to football fans from across Africa and beyond.