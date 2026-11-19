The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, has urged East African Community (EAC) partner states to fast-track negotiations for a regional Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union (EU) to protect local industries and secure access to international markets.

Mr Tayebwa warned that delays in concluding the agreement could expose regional manufacturers to unfair competition and undermine East Africa’s industrialisation drive, particularly as Uganda and other partner states seek to expand exports to global markets.

He made the remarks at the opening of the Uganda Industrialisation Conference 2026 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, where he represented the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oboth-Oboth.

Mr Tayebwa said the region needed to resolve outstanding issues in its trade negotiations with the EU, noting that a harmonised regional agreement would safeguard manufacturers’ interests and ensure partner states benefit from international trade.

He cautioned that countries risk facing unfavourable trade conditions if they attain middle-income status without securing well-negotiated trade arrangements with the EU.

“It is very important because we are still running on EPA. Everything, in terms of the agreement, must be agreed upon, just as we have with the EU. Remember, the moment you become a middle-income country and you do not have the EPA well negotiated, the tariffs on your goods will have issues. We have seen a similar situation in Kenya,” Mr Tayebwa said.