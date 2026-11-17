By Cosline Nakahiira

The Mbarara City Traders Association, which brings together traders in Mbarara City and neighboring districts, has distanced itself from the ongoing nationwide traders’ strike.

The strike was called by the leadership of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) in protest of what they describe as administrative malfunction and harsh enforcement by the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

According to the association chairman, Issah Ssekito, the traders are also expressing their dissatisfaction over URA’s customs clearance bottlenecks and the ongoing enforcement of digital tax systems.

They have vowed not to reopen their shops unless they are given an audience by the URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi.

However, speaking to KFM, the Mbarara Traders’ Association’s Chairperson Simon Mwijuka says their counterparts in Kampala never reached out to explain the reason for the national shutdown.

He says they cannot join a strike whose intentions they are not aware of.

Mwijuka adds that chairpersons of traders associations from different cities have never been called to any meeting to discuss the matter, adding that it would be a disservice to the local community to just close businesses without clear arrangements.

He further notes that issues affecting traders can only be addressed through engagement with different key stakeholders, and that a strike should be the last option after engagement has failed.

“We are not part of it,if it would be a national closure then that means all the trade association must be involved, we were expecting to be invited if there’s any concerns that needs to be addressed, discussed, and we get resolutions,” Mr Mwijuka said.