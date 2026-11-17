By Darias Mark Wasajja

The proposed integration of the Consociation Democracy Agreement initiative into Uganda’s National Dialogue Framework continues to attract mixed reactions, with the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda welcoming the move.

A November 13th meeting which was hosted by General Caleb Akandwanaho, popularly known as Salim Saleh, at his Kirema Heritage Farm in Nakaseke District, sought to bring stakeholders together to discuss national consensus, reconciliation and Uganda’s future.

In an interview with Herbert Asinja Mubatsi, the Spokesperson of the Council said the initiative could benefit Ugandans by allowing different groups, including religious leaders, business people and ordinary citizens, to participate in discussions on education, good governance, transparency, corruption and service delivery.

“This is a national dialogue, it has to be looked at by all Ugandans not only politicians and under that conversation there are so many issues that need to be discussed”, Mr Mubatsi said.

However, Dr Miria Matembe, the former Ethics Minister and a member of the Elders’ Forum- a strong proponent of national dialogue and consensus- questions the inclusiveness of the process.

Speaking to KFM, Matembe questions the criteria for selecting the meeting’s attendees.

She argues that genuine national dialogue should involve all Ugandans rather than just a few individuals claiming to represent the country.

“They sit and decide for us, who are they? Do they know what a nation is? Ms Matembe,” asked.

Matembe says the demand for national dialogue arose from concerns over violations of the Constitution, which she says was made by the people of Uganda and must be respected.

The National Dialogue Framework was initiated in 2017 by the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda and other civil society and political stakeholders to provide a peaceful platform for addressing national challenges.

President Yoweri Museveni endorsed the framework in December 2018.

The November 13th meeting brought together representatives of the National Resistance Movement, Democratic Party, Uganda People’s Congress, Justice Forum and People’s Front for Freedom, alongside other dialogue stakeholders.

However, the Forum for Democratic Change and National Unity Platform did not attend, with concerns raised about the neutrality and organisation of the process.

The key question remains whether the CDA initiative will bring all political actors and Ugandans on board to achieve the inclusive national dialogue its proponents seek.