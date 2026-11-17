The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is expected to release the outcomes and resolution following yesterday’s National Executive Committee meeting that was held at their party offices in Najjankumbi.

The Party’s President Patrick Amuriat is expected to discuss a number of important matters affecting the country, and also address the Nation.

This meeting comes just days after FDC party shunned a high-level trust-building meeting that was convened by Gen (Rtd) Caleb Akandwanaho, popularly known as Salim Saleh, at his Kirema Heritage Farm in Nakaseke District.

According to FDC, the boycott followed an emergency senior management meeting convened to deliberate on the invitation, stemming from concerns over neutrality of the venue and adherence to established dialogue protocols.