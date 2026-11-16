Procurement professionals urge government to fast-track IPPU Bill

Procurement professionals are urging the government to fast-track the Institute of Public Procurement Professionals of Uganda (IPPU) Bill to establish a legal framework for regulating the sector.

IPPU Chairperson Dr Levi Kabagambe says the legislation is critical for setting professional standards, defining practitioner responsibilities, and strengthening accountability in managing public resources.

He notes that the sector currently lacks sufficient legal recognition, adding that enacting the Bill will promote ethical conduct and ensure qualified professionals handle public procurement.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Secretary to the Treasury in the Ministry of Finance, Patrick Ocailap, confirmed that the government supports the Bill, which is currently before the Attorney General.

“The latest update is I am in direct talks with the Attorney General to expedite the final draft and have it for the next action. It is a very serious commitment and I promise to you it will take place, the law will be in place sooner than you think”, Mr Ocailap said.