Cranes target second consecutive home victory tonight

By Brian Kawalya

The national football team, Uganda Cranes will be targeting a second consecutive home victory when they host Botswana tonight in their third Group H match of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Hoima City Stadium.

Uganda top the group with four points after drawing 1-1 with Tunisia and beating Libya 1-0 in Hoima.

Coach Paul Put, speaking on Friday in Hoima, warned against underestimating Botswana, who have scored four goals in their opening two matches.

Germany-based defender Herbert Bockhorn is available for selection after completing his international clearance, while Abdoulaye Sissako, David Udoh Akpan and Daniel Dongmo are doubtful due to pending administrative clearance.

The match will also provide an opportunity to honour former captain Khalid Aucho, who retired from international football after 77 appearances in 13 years.