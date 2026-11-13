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Museveni cautions East African judges against delaying infrastructure development

President Yoweri Museveni has warned judges in the East Africa region against issuing court orders that delay government infrastructure projects. 

 

He made the remarks through Uganda’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Ms.Rebecca Kadaga during celebrations to mark 25 years of the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania.

 

President Museveni said such injunctions that delay justice in cases involving infrastructure, often stall roads, railways and dams construction works over minor procedural issues and end up hurting ordinary citizens and slowing down economic development and regional integration. 

 

He also accused some judges in national and regional courts of ideological disorientation, saying they sometimes copy European jurisprudence without considering the social and economic realities of developing African societies.

 

President Museveni said the regional court must base its decisions on the strategic interests of African people, especially where disputes threaten investments meant to lower the cost of doing business. 

 

He questioned why the Court was created if it would become a platform for long litigation that blocks agreements reached by East African Community partner states.

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