Congolese miss Alur king coronation anniversary due to Ebola outbreak

By Patrick Okaba

NEBBI. For the first time in 16 years, the Alur kingdom will celebrate the coronation anniversary of its king without its Congolese subjects.

The 16th coronation anniversary of Alur king slated for Saturday will be celebrated under the theme, “Alur Culture for Socioeconomic Transformation of the Community” with the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Lt.Gen. Henry Tumukunde expected as chief guest.

Hundreds of Alur from Mahagi, Panduru, Palara in the Eastern DRC, who normally cross into Uganda to celebrate with their king, will miss Saturday’s 16th coronation anniversary of His Majesty Ubimo Phillips Ularker Rauni III at Padwot Chiefdom in Nyaravur –Angal Town Council, Nebbi district because of an Ebola outbreak.

A tradition which is broken for the first time, since the king was crowned in 2010, Congolese Alur have always been part of the celebrations .They come in big numbers while singing that the king belongs to all Alur, on both sides of the border.

Nebbi Resident District Commissioner Robert Abak said security and health teams had set their surveillance at Goli custom border and other porous points to stop Alur in DRC from crossing to attend the coronation celebration of Alur king.

“We are not doing this because we hate our brothers from DR Congo. We love them and we love our people. Ebola does not know Alur or Congolese. It kills every one”, Abak said.

The kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister Vincent Ochaya said the Alur kingdom was never divided by the colonial border. That’s why during big events like the coronation anniversary, we celebrate together to promote our Alur culture.

He adds that every year the event is organized with a post football match competition that involves Alur from DR Congo and Uganda towards the coronation anniversary of the king but, this time due to Ebola, many activities were halted for public safety.

“We understand the health reasons but the absence of Congolese subjects to attend the 16th coronation anniversary of Alur king due to the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo will leave a big gap with their cultural vibes and we shall for sure miss their talents”, Ochaya said.

Pierre Jalam, a Congolese elder who has attended every coronation since 2010, said he had already bought a new traditional outfit for Saturday but his morale has been cut short to celebrate with his king due to the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo. We are Alur.

“The king is our king too. I have attended every coronation this year; I will sit at home and listen to the radio. My heart is for sure broken”, Jalam said on phone.