CID hunts Algerian national over alleged extortion of Congolese nationals

The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), in collaboration with immigration authorities, is hunting for a 62-year-old Algerian national accused of extorting money from Congolese nationals while allegedly engaging in illegal mineral trading in Uganda.

The suspect, identified as Zine Laroussi, reportedly entered Uganda in July 2026 on a tourist visa but is alleged to have ventured into mineral trading without obtaining a valid business licence.

Police records indicate that Laroussi has been residing in Munyonyo, Kampala, and is suspected of conducting mineral trading activities in Bunga, Makindye Division.

The case was registered at MIA Police Station under SD Reference Number 33/19/10/26, with Bunga listed as the alleged place of arrest.

CID and immigration officers are pursuing leads to establish the suspect’s whereabouts and bring him in to answer the allegations.

However, Laroussi had not been arrested by the time of publication, and the allegations against him remain untested in court.