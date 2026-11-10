Government issues new guidelines for fishing vessel licensing

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has issued simplified guidelines for the registration and licensing of fishing vessels for the 2026/2027 period to strengthen regulation of fishing activities in Uganda.

The guidelines were presented by the Minister of State for Fisheries, Mr Migadde Robert Ndugwa, at the Uganda Media Centre today.

According to the ministry, the guidelines outline procedures for applying for, approving and issuing fishing vessel licences and permits for different fish species and other guidelines while fishing.

“Licensing is mandatory for all fishers, and the licensing cycle runs from January 1 to December 31. We are giving those involved in Mukene fishing an opportunity to resume operations officially, effective today, November 10, 2026, but they must comply with the new guidelines,” Mr Migadde said.

Mr Migadde said the measures are intended to improve compliance with the Fisheries and Aquaculture Act, 2023, which provides for the regulation and sustainable management of fisheries and aquaculture activities.

The guidelines will remain in force until more detailed regulations are issued.

“Among the requirements is the reduction of the number of people in a boat from three to two. The use of solar lights is also prohibited because they obstruct navigation on the lake. Fishers will only be allowed to use a maximum of two kerosene or pressure lamps,” Migadde urged.

“They must also use the approved Silva fish Mukene fishing net, commonly known as chota chota, with a ring diameter of five feet. Any net exceeding the stipulated measurements will be contrary to the guidelines,” Mr Migadde said.