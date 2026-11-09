menu Home chevron_right

17-year old UACE candidate eyes Chief Justice Seat

By Robert Muhereza

 

KABALE: 17-year old John Kakama, is among the 2026 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) candidates sitting for their exams at Kigezi High School in Kabale.

 

Born without arms, Kakama has defied the odds, using his feet to write and pursue his education.

 

Despite the challenges, he remains determined to achieve his dream of becoming the Chief Justice of Uganda someday.

 

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at different examination centers as the exams get underway across the country today.

 

The over 200,000 registered candidates on Monday  morning sat for History paper 1 and Principal Mathematics paper 1, while History paper 2 and Principal Math Paper 2 are scheduled for the afternoon.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    Ugandan truck drivers threaten to withdraw services over South Sudan ......
    Reporter | November 9, 2026
    Thumbnail
    17-year old UACE candidate eyes Chief Justice Seat
    Reporter | November 9, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Judge tasks IGP to account for missing PFF activist Mugumya
    Ruth Anderah | November 9, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Uganda and Rwanda collaborate on cross-border health emergencies
    Khalil manzil | November 9, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Trial of 9 finance officials in Shs60b fraud Trial Begins Today
    Ruth Anderah | November 9, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    933 KFM LIVE
    TAYLOR SWIFT - PATIENT ZERO Better Information Best Music Click to play