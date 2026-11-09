17-year old UACE candidate eyes Chief Justice Seat

By Robert Muhereza

KABALE: 17-year old John Kakama, is among the 2026 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) candidates sitting for their exams at Kigezi High School in Kabale.

Born without arms, Kakama has defied the odds, using his feet to write and pursue his education.

Despite the challenges, he remains determined to achieve his dream of becoming the Chief Justice of Uganda someday.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at different examination centers as the exams get underway across the country today.

The over 200,000 registered candidates on Monday morning sat for History paper 1 and Principal Mathematics paper 1, while History paper 2 and Principal Math Paper 2 are scheduled for the afternoon.