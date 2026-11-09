Uganda and Rwanda collaborate on cross-border health emergencies

Uganda and Rwanda are set to conduct a joint simulation exercise at Katuna border from November 10-12, 2026, to strengthen cross border preparedness for public health emergencies.

According to the Director General of Health Services Prof Charles Olaro, travelers and neighboring communities are encouraged to cooperate with participating teams and follow guidance from officials.

In a press statement issued by the Ministry of Health on Sunday evening, he says the ministry appreciates the continued support and collaboration of health workers, development partners, security agencies and other stakeholders in strengthening Uganda’s health security.

“The exercise will test coordination, information-sharing, and referral systems among health authorities and other agencies operating at the border”, he said in a press statement.

Prof Olaro adds that the exercise is designed to strengthen public health protection while supporting safe travels and trade.

“Members of the public and travelers using the border may witness organized drills involving health workers and other border agencies during the exercise”, added Prof. Olaro.

He however, quickly added that these activities are planned simulations and should not be mistaken for an actual public health emergency.