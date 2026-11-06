Government defended on  parents’ contributions to school feeding

KAMPALA: The Minister for Local Government, Mr Balaam Barugahara, has defended voluntary contributions by parents towards school feeding, saying they remain necessary in supporting government efforts to provide free basic education.

His remarks followed a matter of national importance raised by Bukoto Mid-West MP Emmanuel Kiyimba, who urged the government to consider providing lunch to learners in public schools, following a decline in voluntary contributions from parents.

In response, Mr Barugahara clarified that the government had not prohibited parents from making voluntary contributions towards school meals but was opposed to excessive charges and compulsory payments that could disadvantage learners from poor households.

Alternative headline: Government has not banned parents’ contributions to school meals Balaam.

The alternative is stronger if you want to emphasise the minister’s clarification rather than his defence of the contributions.