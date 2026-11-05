Masaka high court upholds Katushabe election victory

Masaka high court has dismissed the election petition that had been filed by National Unity Platform’s Veronica Nanyondo challenging the victory of NRM’s Ruth Katushabe.

In her judgement delivered via email, Justice Rosette Comfort Kania, ruled that Nanyondo failed to present cogent evidence to prove forgery of 7 Declaration of Result Forms as she alleged in her petition apart from attaching an uncertified form of contested polling stations.

She stated that Nanyondo presented uncertified DR forms of the contested polling stations which she claimed they were the true results for 7 stations, which were not certified by the electoral commission and there was no way court could rely on them.

The seven contested polling station results were from Sserinya Playground, Lugazi Trading Centre, Kagoggo B, Bukomansimbi and Kigangaiza Town Council stations which the court found were not certified by the Electoral Commission.

Justice Kania also ruled that court discovered that the results of the contested polling station including Kigangazi polling station were properly and accurately tallied by the electoral commission there by finding Katushabe election and declaration lawfully done by the electoral commission thereby dismissing the petition.

Justice Kania however directed each party to bear its costs of the petition.

Nanyondo wanted the court to nullify the victory of Katushabe saying that EC relied on falsified results to declare her the winner.

Nanyondo’s lawyer Soodo Brian said that they are still studying the judgement as they discuss the way forward with their client on the next step.