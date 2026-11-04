UNEB confirms arrest of school director, scout over malpractice

By Jocelyn Nakibuule

KAMPALA: The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has confirmed the arrest of several people for exam malpractice during the start of PLE exams on Tuesday.

UNEB spokesperson Jennifer Kalule says they include a school director, a scout and a teacher at Prince Primary School in Gayaza were arrested on allegations of connivance to photocopy the Mathematics paper that was allegedly going to be distributed to the candidates.

“Three people were arrested including the school director, who was also acting as the head of center. She connived with a scout who was posted from Kayunga to pull out one examination paper, which they photographed and gave to the mathematics teacher, to prepare answers for the candidates, and they were taken to Kasangati police,” Ms Kalule said.

Ms.Kalule is now warning invigilators to fully respect their duties in their respective stations where they were posted on top of denying access to anybody who is not authorised to be at the exam centres.

The integrated Science paper is underway and English will be in the afternoon.

Ms Kalule is now warning invigilators to fully respect their duties in their respective stations where they were posted on top of denying access to anybody who is not authorised to be at the exam centres.

PLE candidates are writing integrated Science on Wednesday morning and will be sitting for English in the afternoon.