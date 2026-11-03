ULS demands for full transparency on Gen Elwelu matter

Uganda Law Society (ULS) has called for full transparency regarding all essentials of due process including the legal basis and circumstance of detention of Lt. General Peter Elwelu.

This follows his arrest in Soroti City last evening over alleged subversive activities and plans to destabilize Teso sub-region, alongside reported recovery of arms and other items at the Officer Home.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Isaac Ssemakadde, the Bar Association president said they will not entertain a repeat of the patterns observed in the Besigye matter and related proceedings, including obstacles to chosen counsel Interference with legal teams.

He says public pronouncements that presume guilt, strip ranks outside established legal processes or prejudge outcomes undermine the rule of law and the integrity of any subsequent judicial proceedings.

Ssemakadde adds that the rule of law is not a privilege reserved for the popular or the powerful, but rather the minimum guarantee for every person.