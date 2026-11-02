Besigye treason trial resumes today

The treason trial against opposition figure retired Colonel Dr Kizza Besigye, his aide Hajj Obeid Lutale and UPDF Captain Denish Oola Oyaa is expected to resume today, with the prosecution continuing its evidence.

The hearing is scheduled for 11am before High Court Judge Emmanuel Baguma.

The prosecution is expected to continue with its third witness, Detective Inspector Benedict Odyek, attached to the Police Criminal Investigations Directorate headquarters.

In his previous testimony, Odyek told court that he and two other detectives were assigned to investigate alleged treasonable activities involving Besigye and his co-accused.

He testified that investigators received several recording devices, including mobile phones, audio and video recorders disguised as watches, a wall socket and a necklace fitted with concealed cameras.

The devices were allegedly handed over by a man identified as Wilson Andrew, whom Odyek described as a US spy master, and were reportedly used to record meetings in Geneva, Athens and Nairobi.

Odyek further told court that police obtained a court order authorising the Cyber Crime Department to analyse a flash disk containing the recordings before taking another copy to Makerere University for transcription.

Dr Besigye is being tried in absentia while on remand at Luzira Prison, while Lutale and Captain Oola are physically appearing before the trial judge.