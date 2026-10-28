menu Home chevron_right

Oboth calls for increased access of Ugandan goods to Chinese market

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth Oboth demands for increased access of Ugandan products to the Chinese market noting that China’s duty-free policy for African goods presents an opportunity for local farmers and manufacturers.

 

He made the remarks after meeting Zheng Jianbang, the Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, India.

 

Oboth said China’s decision to open its market to African products without tariffs gives Ugandan farmers and manufacturers a real opportunity, noting that he desires to see more Ugandan coffee, fish and processed goods reach Chinese consumers.

 

He also invited Zheng and other Chinese parliamentary leaders to visit Kampala, expressing Uganda’s desire to learn from China’s parliamentary model.

 

Meanwhile Oboth said the two countries already cooperate in infrastructure, energy and education, citing the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway, Karuma and Isimba power plants, and scholarships for Ugandan students studying in China.

  • Latest news
    Thumbnail
    COSASE to meet Finance Minister over unpaid Shs8 billion registration ......
    Prossy Kisakye | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Oboth calls for increased access of Ugandan goods to Chinese market
    Prossy Kisakye | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Police disperses Flood Victims who had stormed OPM demanding for ......
    Reporter | October 28, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Conservative Party demands federalism in proposed national dialogue
    Khalil manzil | October 27, 2026
    Thumbnail
    Gov’t Halts proposal to re-develop City Square
    Barbra Anyait | October 27, 2026

    •  KFM - NATION MEDIA GROUP

    This area can contain widgets, menus, shortcodes and custom content. You can manage it from the Customizer, in the Second layer section.

     

     

     

    933 KFM LIVE
    Live radio Better Information Best Music Click to play