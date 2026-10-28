Oboth calls for increased access of Ugandan goods to Chinese market

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oboth Oboth demands for increased access of Ugandan products to the Chinese market noting that China’s duty-free policy for African goods presents an opportunity for local farmers and manufacturers.

He made the remarks after meeting Zheng Jianbang, the Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, India.

Oboth said China’s decision to open its market to African products without tariffs gives Ugandan farmers and manufacturers a real opportunity, noting that he desires to see more Ugandan coffee, fish and processed goods reach Chinese consumers.

He also invited Zheng and other Chinese parliamentary leaders to visit Kampala, expressing Uganda’s desire to learn from China’s parliamentary model.

Meanwhile Oboth said the two countries already cooperate in infrastructure, energy and education, citing the Kampala–Entebbe Expressway, Karuma and Isimba power plants, and scholarships for Ugandan students studying in China.