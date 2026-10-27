Conservative Party demands federalism in proposed national dialogue

The Conservative Party has called for constitutional reforms to restore federal governance as a key agenda for the proposed national dialogue.

Party president John Ken Lukyamuzi while addressing journalists in Kampala this afternoon said amending Article 178 of the Constitution to provide for federalism was non-negotiable, arguing that Uganda’s 1962 constitutional arrangement was abolished without consensus among the country’s regions.

Party president said: “The amendment of Article 178 of the Constitution to streamline the federal constitutional principle under which Uganda was born in 1962 is not negotiable. Uganda badly needs federal governance to reduce the size of Parliament, Cabinet and security forces.”

He blamed the current governance system for excessive public expenditure, corruption and rising public debt, saying federalism would reduce the size of Parliament, Cabinet and security forces.