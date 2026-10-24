A man arrested with over 1000 rolls of marijuana at Link Bus Terminal in Arua

By Rashul Adidi

Arua: Police in Arua City have arrested a man found in unlawful possession of over 1,000 rolls of suspected marijuana at Link Bus Terminal.

In a police statement issued on Friday evening, security identified the suspect as Godfrey Eguma.

According to the West Nile Regional Police Spokesperson, Josephine Angucia, the suspect was arrested on Thursday morning during general checking at Link Bus Terminal in Arua City Central Business Division.

“The territorial Police in Arua City Central Business Division arrested one male adult suspect Eguma Godfrey for unlawful possession of rolls of narcotic drugs at link bus terminal in Arua City on Thursday October 22, at around 8:30 am.

Officers for general checking at Link Bus Terminal intercepted the suspect while planning to travel to Masindi District”.

Angucia said officers intercepted the suspect while he was planning to travel to Masindi District.

“Upon search of his luggage, over 1,000 sticks of rolled suspected marijuana were recovered. Upon interrogation, the suspect allegedly claimed that the narcotics were intended for sale to workers at Kinyara sugar plantation”.

She says Police arrested and detained the suspect at Arua CBD Police Station, recovered the exhibits, photographed and documented them, and recorded relevant statements from witnesses.

“Police acted by arresting and detaining the suspect at Arua CBD Police Station, they recovered exhibits, photographed and documented them, and recorded relevant statements from witnesses. Effort to trace for the source and supplier of the narcotics is going on. The suspect is in custody pending further investigations, and will be charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana”.

Police however says the suspect remains in custody pending further investigations, after which he will be charged to court to answer charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana contrary to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act.

“We commend the public for providing intelligence information that led to the arrest of the suspect with exhibits, and we appeal for continued cooperation in the fight against narcotic crimes,” Angucia added.

According to the Uganda Police Force Annual Crime Report 2025, a total of 1,569 cases involving narcotics and psychotropic substances were registered in 2025.

The 1,569 recorded drug cases represent a 30% reduction compared to the 2,240 cases registered in 2024.

However, despite the drop in recorded incidents police noted that the infiltration of drugs into homes and schools remains a major societal concern, emphasizing that the deep-seated impact of drug abuse among youth continues to threaten communities even as overall crime dropped by 10.2% nationwide.