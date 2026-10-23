CYBERSECURITY EXPERTS WARN OF RISING COST OF DIGITAL THREATS

By Darias Mark Wassajja

Cybersecurity experts in Uganda have warned that Artificial Intelligence is increasing the scale and sophistication of financial crime, prompting calls for stronger cybersecurity measures and improved digital resilience among institutions.

The concern was raised by Johnson Tumusiime, a Security Analyst at the National Information Technology Authority – Uganda (NITA-U) while delivering a keynote speech during the EastCon 2026 Cybersecurity Symposium held on Friday at the National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa, Kampala as part of activities to mark the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, which runs until October 30.

It follows the recent discovery of critical security flaws in PHP, a programming language used by millions of websites across the globe, requiring governments and businesses to step up their vigilance and ward off cyber threats.

Mr Tumusiime said organisations must strengthen their systems to withstand cyberattacks and ensure critical services remain operational even when normal systems fail.

“Every critical service must have an identifiable and accountable owner, access to digital systems should match operational responsibilities, and recovery mechanisms must be tested to ensure services can be restored during disruptions”, said Mr Tumusiime.

He said this is particularly important amid growing reliance on digital platforms for financial transactions and service delivery, creating opportunities for criminals to exploit security weaknesses using emerging technologies.

The cybersecurity experts also warned that financial losses resulting from cybercrime in Uganda could be far higher than officially reported, with police recording that up to Shs 72 billion was lost to the vice in 2024 alone.

According to Milima Security Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Chagara, the figures point to a growing threat as individuals, businesses and institutions increasingly rely on digital technologies, calling for greater public awareness, education and stronger cybersecurity practices.

Mr. Chagara said a recent study by the Anti-Fraud Consortium indicated that only about 2% of financially motivated cybercrime cases are reported.

“We are looking at far more losses that we’re registered as a country. At a continental level, we lost about 485 million dollars to cybercrime in 2025. This was according to Interpol, so these numbers demonstrate a far bigger gap that we are witnessing within our ecosystem as we embrace technology”, said Mr Chagara.

The Symposium, organized by Milima Security, drew experts from various sectors including legal, health and financial institutions. In his remarks, Diamond Advocates partner Galandi Tony Kiire warned that AI developers and businesses could face legal liability for harm caused by artificial intelligence, including cyber fraud and data breaches.

Mr Kiire urged organisations to strengthen cybersecurity and seek legal advice, revealing that discussions are underway with the Uganda Law Reform Commission to develop a dedicated AI legislation for the country.

“Strong cybersecurity systems and proper documentation can help organisations defend themselves in court”, said Mr Kiire.

Jannet Banada, a mental health expert and Director of Perfect Therapy Centre, highlighted the correlation between mental health and cybersecurity. She explained that constant scrolling and exposure to disturbing online content can cause mental fatigue, anxiety and emotional distress, sometimes leading to secondary trauma.

Ms Banada thus urged users to set screen-time limits, avoid phones during meals and put away devices before bedtime.

“Technology should serve people rather than control their lives. Excessive social media use can affect concentration, sleep and personal relationships”, she added.

The Eastcon 2026 Symposium was held under the theme “Stay Locked, Beera Smart”.