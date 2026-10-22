Uganda struggles with lack of funds to deploy psychiatrics

KAMPALA: The government of Uganda is struggling with the lack of funds to deploy psychiatrists to the different health facilities across a country where at least 14 million people are affected by some form of mental health illness, according to the country’s health ministry. According to Uganda’s health ministry officials, the country has just about 100 psychiatric specialists who are ready to work but are unable to offer this much-needed service to the population due to lack of funds.

Speaking during the opening of the second East African Mental Health Summit 2026 at Speke Resort Munyonyo, Kampala on Wednesday Oct, 21, Dr. Hasifa Kasule, the National Advisory for Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) at the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that only about 4% of the national budget is allocated to mental health.

She however said that they are working with other government entities like the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Parliament to address the matter. “Mental Health can’t be addressed by MOH alone although WHO is trying to address it through governments” Dr. Kasule said. She emphasised that, to achieve tangible results, governments and partners should commit to policy and place mental health at the center of government priorities and budgets. “Opportunity to shape a new future for every child to learn without stigma in the community and all other places, all this needs action and move to concrete results not just declarations” she added.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, Uganda’s Minister of Health said they too are working to ensure that at least 15-20% of the national budget goes to mental health in the next financial year.

According to the Uganda Population Census Report 2025, it’s estimated that of 14 million Ugandans 24.2% adults and 22.9% to 23% of children live with mental health conditions.

“With these kinds of numbers, development is stifled because the majority of the youth fall under the category of people suffering from mental health due to joblessness, substance abuse, domestic violence, social media use and calamities among other factors” Dr Baryomunsi said.

He also called for strong policy implementation and shared vision that will help close the gaps in not only addressing mental health, but handling of other health challenges including disease outbreaks.

“As sovereign states we need to handle these collectively. For example the Ebola virus outbreak which started in the Democratic Republic of Congo, spread to Kampala and now Kenya. That is why we need to learn from each other and help each other in our region. That is the reason for East Africa Community integration” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the Minister for East Africa Community Affairs and the Chairperson for East Africa Community Council of Ministers, Ms Rebecca Kadaga acknowledged that, so many youths within East Africa suffer from mental health illness, noting that, she has directed one of Uganda’s Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Mr Gerald Siranda to table a Private Members’ Bill specifically on mental health.

“I have asked the Secretary General to start working on the policy, and I have also directed the members of parliament to start designing the Private Members’ Bill,” Ms Kadaga said.

She further called for an audit to all African governments, on their status regarding the Abuja Declaration on funding for health.

“We need to support the funding because some years ago in the Abjuja Declaration we agreed to use 15% of the national budget to support the countries on health, but l don’t think we are doing it” she said.

Mr Vicent Mujune, the Country Director Strong Minds Uganda, a local Non- Government Organisation that advocates for mental health rights said the meeting is intended to develop a joint regional framework that will help address the mental Health burden in East Africa.

The two-day summit organised by Strong Minds Uganda and Uganda’s Ministry of Health has drawn delegates from all the East African countries, and is held under the theme; “Delivering on the promises; Mental Health as a Development priority in East Africa”.