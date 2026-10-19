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Tension high in Kyengera as URC evicts encroachers

Tension remains high in Masana village in Kyengera Town Council where police is heavily deployed to facilitate the eviction of railway land encroachers.

 

The over 1000 affected occupants of land in question had earlier petitioned the president, seeking for a grace period of at least two years, but their pleas have not yielded fruit.

 

Some of the residents, mostly women including one Juliet Nabuguzi, are lamenting saying they have nowhere else to go.

 

“We are widows, we have kids where are we going to take care of these kids from, we do not even have villages, we request the president to look into this situation and help us,”Ms Nabuguzi urged. 

 

The Uganda Railways Corporation continues with the eviction of illegal encroachers on railway land.

 

The exercise started with the Kampala-Kasese corridor, as the government moves to reclaim public land reserved for railway operations.

 

The Corporation spokesperson John Ssegendo says the exercise has begun with Kyengera Town Council in Wakiso District and will later be extended to Mityana, Mubende and Kamwenge to Kasese.

 

“We are commencing today, October 19, and we are starting with the Kampala-Kasese corridor,” Ssegendo said.

 

Kampala metropolitan had close to 2500, western line with 620, Eastern Line (Mukono – Malaba) with over 2000 encroachers, Northern line from Tororo to Gulu with 4,598 among others.

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