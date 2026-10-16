Lukwago’s bail hearing postponed over Judge’s absence

The High Court has failed to hear the third bail application of former Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago after the judge handling the matter was reportedly away attending to his sick mother.

Lukwago was not produced in court today as scheduled.

His lawyer, Medard Lubega Ssegona, told journalists that they had received communication about the judge’s absence, but no new hearing date had been provided.

Ssegona says the legal team will return to court next week to establish when the application will be heard.

The lawyer also raised concerns about Lukwago’s deteriorating health, saying he is hospitalized under prison guard and is reportedly receiving pain killers instead of adequate treatment.

“Todays we received notification that the judge will not be able to hear us today. We did not get another date and we do not have it. We will come back and request the judge to give us another date. It is of course unfortunate but the judge also had an emergency of attending his mother, you know.

who is supposed to undergo some medical procedure. We can perfectly understand from our end as lawyers,” Ssegona said.

Through his lawyers, Lukwago argues that his medical condition cannot be adequately managed by prison authorities.

He also cites his fixed place of abode in Wakaliga, Kampala, and substantial sureties as grounds for his release on bail.

Lukwago is facing charges linked to an alleged plot to overthrow the government by force of arms.

The prosecution alleges that he knew of discussions in Nairobi, Kenya, involving Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajji Obeid Lutale over an alleged plot to assassinate President Yoweri Museveni, but failed to report the information to authorities.

The State further alleges that Lukwago facilitated the travel of 32 recruits to Kenya for military training and attended meetings where plans to overthrow the government were discussed.

Prosecutors intend to rely on alleged voice recordings and immigration records during the trial.

This is Lukwago’s third attempt to secure bail after his previous applications were dismissed.