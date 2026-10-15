KCCA undertakes source apportionment studies for air pollution

KAMPALA: Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki, has revealed that the authority is in the final stages of undertaking source apportionment studies for the contributors of air pollution.

She made the revelation while addressing journalists about air quality in Kampala, noting that this will help strengthen scientific understanding and guide future interventions.

“And these findings will provide critical evidence on the contribution of different pollution sources and support more targeted and effective mitigation measures. In addition to our air quality management, Kampala has made remarkable progress in urban greening. I am happy even our visitors alluded to this,” Ms Sharifah Buzeki stated.

Ms. Buzeki disclosed that the current evidence indicates; emissions from transport sector, road dust, use of solid biomass fuels, such as charcoal and fire wood, open waste burning and industrial processes as the major sources of air pollution in Kampala calling for adoption of cleaner practices.

Meanwhile a delegation from Harare, which came to learn how Kampala is handling air pollution commended KCCA for its efforts to ensure that City dwellers breathe good air noting that Zimbabwe will translate the knowledge acquired in Kampala to improve air quality management in its Capital City.

Kampala Lord Mayor Eng. Ronald Balimwezo, has asked the government to consider reduction of taxes on bio-gas to enable Ugandans embrace clean energy.

This after the police earlier this week announced enforcement operations against charcoal traders in a bid to preserve the environment, before the Speaker of Parliament directed that the move be suspended until alternative measures are put forward.

Addressing the media at City Hall in Kampala, about air quality, Eng. Balimwezo noted that while adopting clean energy will help reduce air pollution, the process should be gradual as the government plans for cheaper alternatives for clean cooking.

He noted that 90% of Ugandans rely on charcoal and firewood as a means of cooking thus urging the government to reduce taxes on bio- gas to ensure that all Ugandans can afford clean energy.

“The quality of energy we use in our homes, industries and transportation and transport systems directly influence the quality of the air we breathe.This is why the transition to cleaner energy remains central to Camparra’s Clean Energy Agenda.But as we look at transforming the people from wood and charcoal, because over 90% here use wood and charcoal, We call upon the government to reduce the tariffs, to reduce the taxes on biogas so that our people can use clean energy,” Mr Balimwezo said.