Government asked not to ignore Bus Drivers’ concerns despite aborted strike

By Stephen Otage

KAMPALA: The Uganda Professional Drivers’ Network, has asked the government to take advantage of today’s aborted bus drivers’ strike, to establish a mechanism to regulate bus and truck drivers’ operations.

In an interview with KFM, Omongo Ndugu, the organisation’s Executive Director, said today’s aborted strike by the United Bus Drivers Association, should act as a prompt for government to confront the longstanding question on how to expect professional transport services from an industry that too often treats driving as casual work?

He added that a transport system cannot sustainably demand competence and accountability from drivers while neglecting the conditions under which they work and the aborted industrial action over the costs of badge renewals, refresher training and other compliance requirements, point towards some of the issues that require transparent discussions about driver welfare.

When asked whether their drivers are adequately remunerated, Benon KIbuuka vice chairman Uganda Bus owners’ Association, said most drivers who ply routes that stretch beyond 300kms from Kampala, get a daily allowance of Shs. 200,000, are entitled to medical allowances, they get the Social Security Fund contributions and they are entitled to days off and annual leave.

In an earlier notice to the general public, which was later revoked, the drivers’ association had cited as one of their grievances, what they described as increasing financial and administrative pressure being placed on their members, in relation to validity and renewal of driver badges, including refresher training requirements and costs.