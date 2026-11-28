By Felix Okello Warom

West Nile leaders continue to eulogize former Second Deputy Prime Minister and celebrated academic Eng Dr Eric Adriko.

Eng Adriko passed away on the morning of Saturday November 28, 2026, at the age of 85, bringing to a close, a remarkable public life that spanned engineering, higher education, private enterprise and national politics.

Confirming the news, the president of the West Nile Foundation, city lawyer Caleb Alaka, revealed that the veteran statesman died at Medipal International Hospital in Kololo, near his Kampala residence.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of one of West Nile’s distinguished sons, Eng Dr Eric Adriko, who passed away at 4:00am at Medipal Hospital, near his residence,”Mr Alaka told Daily Monitor.

He eulogized Dr Adriko as a reserved leader whose immense contributions to the development of the West Nile sub-region and service to Uganda will forever be remembered.

Shortly after news of his passing broke, tributes began pouring in across various social media platforms and WhatsApp forums in West Nile and beyond.

Retired Ambassador Harold Acemah, a longtime friend of the deceased, mourned the loss as a blow to the entire country. “What a tragedy for West Nile and Uganda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in eternal peace,”Amb Acemah said.

Muni University Legal Officer Samuel Ondoma remembered him as a towering figure in both academia and business. “My deepest condolences. This is very sad news. He was a very great man-so intelligent, hardworking, humble, and a big entrepreneur,”Mr Ondoma said.

Born in 1941 in Vura, Arua District, Dr Adriko’s journey was a testament to the transformative power of education and enterprise. He began his early education at Mvara Primary School and Jiako Primary School before enrolling at Arua Junior Secondary School in 1955. A year later, he topped his class in the 1956 Junior Leaving Examinations.

He subsequently joined Kings College Budo for his secondary education. Between 1963 and 1966, he attended Queen Mary University of Londan, graduating with A Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. In a rare academic feat, his exceptional performance earned him special permission to bypass a master’s degree and proceed directly to doctoral studies.

He earned his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the same institution in 1970.

Upon returning to Uganda in 1970, Dr Adriko played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s technical education by establishing the Faculty of Engineering at Makerere University, serving as its founding dean.

From 1997 to 2004, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), overseeing critical reforms in tax administration. He then transitioned back to higher education governance, serving two terms as the Chancellor of Kyambogo University between 2004 and 2014.

In September 2016, he returned home to serve his region as the pioneer Chancellor of Muni University, a public institution in Arua City, a position he held until his retirement, handing over the mantle to Archbishop Emeritus Henry Luke Orombi.

Dr Adriko leaves behind a towering legacy as one of the few Ugandans to seamlessly bridge the worlds of academia, industry, corporate governance and high-level politics. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.