By Juliet Kigongo

KAMPALA. The High Court has ordered Nican Resort Hotel to pay Shs10.24 million in damages to a customer after serving her a bottle of Club Pilsner Lager whose best-before date had expired and which contained visible particles.

Justice Bonny Isaac Teko ruled that the hotel was negligent for failing to check the expiry date of the beer before serving it to Ruth Nazziwa, approximately 12 weeks after its best-before date.

The court awarded Ms Nazziwa Shs10 million in general damages and Shs240,000 in special damages, bringing the total compensation to Shs10.24 million, plus interest at eight per cent per annum and costs of the suit.

In his judgment, Justice Teko said the hotel owed its customer a duty of reasonable care to ensure that products served to her were fit for consumption.

“The 2nd Defendant sold and served the beer to the Plaintiff, who was its customer. That relationship is established by its own witness. It owed her a duty of reasonable care in what it served,” the judge ruled.

The case arose from an incident on February 28, 2018, when Ms Nazziwa was at the hotel’s premises in Seguku Katale, Wakiso District, with friends.

She told court that she took a sip of the beer but immediately noticed a foul smell, prompting her to complain to hotel staff.

She subsequently vomited and developed stomach complications, for which she sought medical attention in Uganda before travelling to South Africa for further treatment.

During the trial, the hotel’s food and beverage supervisor, Collins Nakabale, admitted that he was called after a customer complained about the beer. Upon examining the bottle, he noticed particles inside it.

Justice Teko said Mr Nakabale’s testimony supported Ms Nazziwa’s account, independently of the disputed laboratory report.

“His evidence on this is against the interest of the party who called him and is not affected by the chain-of-custody problems that undermine the laboratory report. It is independent of that report and the Court accepts it,” the judge ruled.

Court established that the beer had been manufactured by Nile Breweries Limited on August 7, 2017, with a best-before date in early December of the same year. It was, however, served to Ms Nazziwa on February 28, 2018.

“The Court therefore finds that the Plaintiff took a sip of beer that was past its best-before date and contained visible particles,” Justice Teko held.

However, the judge dismissed the claim against Nile Breweries, ruling that Ms Nazziwa had failed to prove that the particles or any defect in the beer existed when it left the manufacturer’s factory.

The brewer had presented evidence of its automated production process, bottle sterilisation, batch testing and certification by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

The court also rejected the argument that Nican Resort Hotel was acting as an agent of Nile Breweries, noting that the hotel obtained its supplies through an authorised distributor, Nakuya Enterprises Limited.

On the hotel’s negligence, Justice Teko said checking the printed best-before date was a basic precaution that did not require opening sealed bottles.

He noted that the hotel’s own evidence showed that its policy required staff to check products before serving them, but it had failed to demonstrate that the procedure was properly followed.

“The 2nd Defendant’s own evidence is that its policy required staff to check products before service and that the waitress did so. Either the check was not done, or it was done and the bottle was served anyway,” he ruled.

The judge further faulted the hotel for failing to provide evidence of stock rotation or systems for monitoring product expiry dates.

“The waitress was not called, and no evidence of stock rotation or date monitoring was offered. This is a failure of the care the 2nd Defendant itself acknowledged, and a breach of duty is established,” he said.

However, the court limited the compensation to the immediate stomach upset, distress and inconvenience associated with consuming the beer.

Justice Teko said Ms Nazziwa had not proved that her subsequent illness, hospital admission or treatment in South Africa was caused by the beer.

He also dismissed her claim for Shs850,000 in medical expenses incurred at Kampala International Medical Centre and the costs of treatment in South Africa, citing insufficient evidence linking the expenses to the incident.

“The Plaintiff proved a brief gastric upset after a single sip, some distress and the inconvenience of seeking treatment, and nothing lasting,” the judge ruled.

The court consequently dismissed the suit against Nile Breweries but ordered Nican Resort Hotel to compensate Ms Nazziwa.

The hotel was further directed to pay interest at eight per cent per annum on the special damages from the date the suit was filed and on the general damages from the date of judgment until full payment.