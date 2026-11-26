By Khalil Ibrahim Manzil

The Coalition for Health Promotion and Social Development (HEPS-Uganda), in partnership with Nation Media Group-Uganda, has launched a youth innovation challenge aimed at promoting practical solutions to Uganda’s growing waste management problem.

The Kampala Youth Innovation Challenge 2026 seeks to support young people to transform innovative ideas into sustainable waste management solutions while creating employment opportunities.

The initiative was unveiled during the showcasing of 30 shortlisted innovators, selected from more than 100 applicants, at HEPS-Uganda offices in Kampala.

While addressing journalists at the event , HEPS-Uganda Executive Director Kenneth Mwehonge said Uganda generates large volumes of waste, but poor management remains a major challenge, necessitating initiatives such as the National Cleaning Day, observed on the last Saturday of every month.

He said the challenge would provide young people with an opportunity to develop innovative approaches to waste management and demonstrate how waste could be turned into useful products.

Among the shortlisted innovators is Mr Charles Mawanda, a fashion designer who makes outfits from fabric offcuts collected from different tailoring workshops around Kampala.

Mr Mawanda said he developed an interest in recycling textile waste while learning fashion design, when he could not afford to buy new fabric.

“It was always not easy to buy myself fabric, but rather I would go where tailors make their things from and ask if they could be having any offcuts. They gave me the offcuts, which I would sort, patch together and make outfits from,” he said.

He said the challenge presented an opportunity to turn his long-held ambition into reality by demonstrating how textile waste could become raw material for producing useful and marketable items.

“Waste can be seen as a raw material for making other useful products that can be purchased, like bags, jackets, capes and so many others,” Mr Mamanda said.

Another participant, Mr Julius Engwau, who works with Green Bites, said innovation was critical in reducing the amount of waste deposited in landfills while creating income opportunities for young people.

“The future of garbage reduction is innovation. You can collect waste, but you still fill up our landfills very quickly,” he said.

He added that reducing the volume of waste through innovative solutions would help protect the environment while enabling young people to earn a living.

Mr Engwau said the winners would be recognised at an award ceremony scheduled for the first week of March next year, but those who do not win would also receive support to develop their ideas.

“We are going to be incubating them. We don’t want those ideas to die. Competition is competition; we choose the best, but it doesn’t mean that those whose ideas have not been selected don’t have workable ideas,” he said.