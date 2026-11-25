The treason trial involving opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye and his co-accused, Hajji Obeid Lutale and UPDF Captain Denish Oola Oyaa, resumes today with the fourth prosecution witness expected to testify.

Three witnesses have so far testified before High Court Judge Emmanuel Baguma.

Dr Besigye has been absent from court, while Lutale and Captain Oola have been attending the proceedings.

The three accused, alongside others still at large, are charged with allegedly plotting to overthrow the Ugandan government by force of arms.

Prosecution states that the plot was discussed during meetings held in Switzerland, Greece, Kenya and Uganda between October 2023 and November 2024.

The State further accuses Dr Besigye of soliciting and receiving 5,000 US dollars to facilitate the travel of 36 people from Uganda to Kisumu, Kenya, for training connected to the alleged plot.

The indictment further includes charges of misprision of treason, accusing Dr Besigye of failing to report two people he allegedly knew intended to commit treason.

Lutale and Captain Oola are separately accused of failing to report Dr Besigye over his alleged treason plans.