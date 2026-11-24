By Sulaina Nakidde

Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women to be commemorated on Wednesday November 25, new UN Women data reveals that only 1 in 4 women survivors of violence seek help, with rates declining across countries.

According to the new UN Women Data Brief, Access to Justice for Women Survivors of Violence, covering 54 countries, 23 per cent who have ever experienced physical or sexual violence seek any form of help from family members, their community or authorities and just 7 per cent report it to the police.

Sima Bahous, UN Women Executive Director says that even when women do come forward, justice is far from guaranteed, with sexual violence among the crimes least likely to result in a conviction.

She says these new findings from UN Women’s Data Brief highlight a system in which silence is the norm, accountability is the exception, and a perpetrator is far more likely to walk free than a woman is to see justice.

In a press statement, she adds that for many women, remaining silent is not a choice, but a consequence of the risks they face in speaking out. Women who report abuse can lose their homes, their children and their incomes.

“They can be abandoned by their families, cast out by their communities and threatened by the perpetrators they named. When women do come forward, sometimes years later, they are too often punished for speaking and blamed for waiting. Some are murdered by their abuser simply for seeking help”, said Ms Bahous.

She further notes that the number of women survivors seeking help is decreasing in most countries that have tracked it over time. In Asia, UN Women’s data finds that only 16 percent of survivors seek help.

In Africa, it is 31 per cent, and in Latin America and the Caribbean, 40 per cent. Across European Union countries, while 64 percent of survivors confide in someone close to them, just 14 per cent go to the police.

In Uganda, the country continues to grapple with high levels of gender-based violence (GBV), with the 2016 Uganda Demographic and Health Survey showing that 51 percent of women experience physical violence, 22 percent experience sexual violence, and 56 percent face emotional abuse.

Research cited in the Data Brief indicates that between 63 and 97 per cent of reported cases globally do not result in a conviction. Cases fall out of the justice system; survivors face repeated questioning and intimidation; and perpetrators may never be held accountable. Far too often perpetrators in positions of power are never convicted for their crimes, fueling a culture of impunity.

The same pattern is unfolding online. Only 25% of women in public life who experienced online violence reported it to the police. Rather than punishing perpetrators, it is women who are pushed out of digital spaces, silenced and denied their right to participate freely in public life.

“Progress is possible. There is now greater recognition of violence against women and girls, more laws in place to protect survivors, more perpetrators behind bars”, adds UN Women Executive Director.

This year, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November, will be observed under the theme, “UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure justice, protect survivors, end impunity”.

During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, from 25 November to 10 December, UN Women is calling on partners to orange the world.