By Alex Ashaba

Tooro Kingdom’s Omukama Edward Rukidi Nyabongo I has appointed Mr Benard Tungwako as the new Prime Minister, replacing Mr Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire, who resigned on Saturday, barely six weeks after his reappointment.

Mr Tungwako, who previously served as Prime Minister under the late Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru IV from 2015 to 2022, was named during an extraordinary meeting of the kingdom’s Orukurato (Supreme Council) held at Mucwa, the kingdom headquarters in Fort Portal City, on Monday.

Announcing the appointment, Omukama Nyabongo said he had consulted widely before settling on Mr Tungwako, whose appointment was subsequently endorsed by the Supreme Council.

The King said the new Prime Minister would appoint his cabinet, which must also be approved by the council before the team is presented at Karuziika for a swearing-in ceremony.

“After confirming the Prime Minister and his cabinet, they will come up to Karuziika for the swearing-in ceremony,” the Omukama said.

He called on members of the council to work together, emphasising the need for unity as the kingdom seeks to move forward.

Mr Tungwako’s appointment marks his return to the kingdom’s top administrative office after four years, having stepped down in 2022.

His appointment follows Mr Rwomiire’s resignation on Saturday, barely six weeks after he was reappointed on October 5 to serve as acting Prime Minister for a six-month transition period.

In his resignation statement published on his X account, Mr Rwomiire said he had decided to step aside to allow the kingdom to heal, reconcile and move forward following the death of Omukama Oyo.

“Tooro has become increasingly polarised, and I am deeply concerned that the divisions within our Kingdom are diverting attention from our shared responsibility to serve the people,” he said.

He added that unity, reconciliation and the greater interests of the kingdom should take precedence over personal interests, ambitions or positions.

The leadership changes come as Tooro Kingdom undergoes an administrative transition following the death of Omukama Oyo and the subsequent accession of Nyabongo I.

During the first sitting of the kingdom’s Supreme Council on October 27, the new monarch directed the Prime Minister to submit a comprehensive accountability report detailing projects and activities undertaken during the previous reign.

Mr Rwomiire was given until November 12 to submit the report, with the council expected to scrutinise it and present recommendations to the King’s office by November 19. The monarch had initially planned to address the council on November 27 to consider the recommendations and determine the way forward.

Mr Rwomiire subsequently submitted a 42-page accountability report to the King and the Supreme Council, eight days before announcing his resignation.

Mr Tungwako is now expected to take charge of the kingdom’s administration, including following up on the outstanding accountability issues, rebuilding unity and advancing Tooro’s development agenda.