By Jane Nafula & Moses Ndhaye

Members of the medical fraternity continue to eulogise Dr Nelson Musoba, the director general of Uganda Aids Commission who died on Saturday.

Dr Musoba died at Medipal Hospital in Kampala following cancer-related complications, just days ahead of the December 1 commemoration of the World Aids Day.

Yesterday, a cross-section of professionals united to celebrate his life.

Many lauded the pivotal role of Dr Musoba while at the helm of the Commission, both as acting and substantive director general, since 2017.

Dr Ivan Kasuule, the deputy registrar of the Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council, described the death of Dr Musoba as a huge loss to the health sector, especially in the area of HIV and Aids prevention and management.

“I got the shocking news in the morning. It is a big loss to the country given his position. He leaves a gap. The Uganda Aids Commission under his leadership has made strides in reducing HIV prevalence,” Dr Kisuule said during an interview yesterday afternoon.

“As a medical council which regulates health professionals, we have lost one of our own, and as a country, we have lost someone who was very prominent in the fight against HIV/ AIDS. We recognize his role and commiserate with his family, friends and the country at large,” he added.

The annual new HIV infections in Uganda dropped by 64 percent from 96,000 in 2010 to about 34,000 in 2025. Over the same period, annual AIDS-related deaths fell by up to 66 percent to about 19,000, with national HIV prevalence declining from roughly 18 percent in the 1980s to 4.9 percent.

In the same period, Aids-related deaths dropped from 20,000 to about 19,000. Currently, an estimated 1.5 million people in Uganda are living with HIV/Aids.

Dr Ruth Senyonyi, the UAC Board chairperson, said Dr Musoba was an extraordinary, visionary leader with a strategic outlook.

Kruish Mubiru, the executive director of Uganda Young Positives, described Dr Musoba as a mentor and health rights defender who ensured the young people living with HIV were brought on board to take part in the fight against HIV.

Dr Ruth Senyonyi, the UAC Board chairperson, said Dr Musoba was an extraordinary, visionary leader with a strategic outlook.

“Many people don’t think strategically anymore, but he was a visionary who was very passionate about his work. He could take on different tasks without complaining, and knew how to handle people,” she recalled.

Dr Senyonyi said his body would be taken to his home at the Akright Estate in Kira Municipality tomorrow, followed by a funeral at St Luke Ntinda on Wednesday.

It will then be taken to his ancestral home in Mbale, followed by a funeral service at a church near his home on Friday at 10am.

The death of Dr Musoba was officially announced on Sunday morning by the Minister for the Presidency, Milly Babalanda, who hailed him for his dedication, commitment and invaluable contribution to Uganda’s fight against HIV/AIDs.