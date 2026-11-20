BY STEPHEN OTAGE

Uganda is set to become the first African country to host the entire leadership of Rotary International, including its leaders, trustees and 12 directors, in a visit expected to underscore the country’s growing influence within the global organisation.

The leaders have confirmed their attendance at the seventh Rotary Africa Institute, scheduled for November 26–28 at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

Emmanuel Katongole, a Rotary International Foundation director, said the visit was prompted by Uganda’s growing contribution to the foundation and its work in supporting humanitarian causes across the world.

Speaking at a recognition awards gala on Tuesday, Mr Katongole said Ugandan Rotarians contributed $1.3 million (about Shs4.6 billion) to the foundation last year, making the country one of its leading contributors globally.

“Because of you, we are having 12 Rotary International directors and trustees visiting Uganda to say thank you to you. This is unprecedented. One leader said no, Uganda is not a country to go to, and seven of them said we are going to defy you and we are going to Kampala,” he said.

Mr Katongole said the visiting leaders would also use the occasion to demonstrate confidence in Uganda as a safe and attractive destination.

He attributed the country’s growing prominence within Rotary to its financial contributions, its role in the global fight against polio and initiatives to provide communities with access to clean and safe water through piped water systems.

Mike Sebalu, the conference chairperson, said the three-day institute would bring together Rotarians from Africa and the Middle East, alongside international Rotary leaders.

“This is unique for Uganda because all the trustees and directors of Rotary International will be coming here. This shows that Africa is rising, it is opening its doors to the world,” he said.

Mr Sebalu said 850 delegates had so far confirmed attendance, adding that the programme would include a football match, golf tournament and a Rotary peace concert, which will also serve as fundraising activities.

The institute is expected to provide a platform for Rotarians to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships and discuss the organisation’s humanitarian work.

The Tuesday awards gala recognised Rotary clubs, individuals and well-wishers who have contributed money and other resources towards supporting the organisation’s activities in Uganda.

Mr Katongole said the country’s achievement as a leading contributor was the result of small donations combined from individual Rotarians, rather than a few large contributions.

He added that funds raised through the foundation support vulnerable communities and humanitarian initiatives in different parts of the world.