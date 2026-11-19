KAMPALA: Universities across Africa have been challenged to strengthen scientific research, innovation and technology development to address unemployment and food insecurity in line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.



The call was made by Prof. Alex Ariho, the Chief Executive Officer of the African Agribusiness Incubators Network, while delivering the keynote address at the 17th Annual Research Conference of Uganda Martyrs University held at its main campus in Nkozi.



Prof. Ariho said universities have a critical role to play in transforming African economies through research and innovation, noting that the continent cannot achieve meaningful job creation and food security without embracing science and technology.



He urged universities to move beyond academic research and ensure that their innovations and research products are commercialised and brought closer to the private sector to create employment opportunities and support economic growth.

Prof. Ariho further emphasised the need for universities, government and private-sector players to work together in developing home-grown solutions to Africa’s challenges, adding that knowledge becomes more impactful when it is shared and translated into practical solutions.