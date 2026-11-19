KAMPALA: The Equal Opportunities Commission Chairperson Sofia Nalule Jukko has called on media owners to participate in the national budget processes which give them and the public a stronger voice in national priorities.

Speaking during the Gender Media Award Ceremony organized by the Uganda Media Women’s Association (UMWA) in Kampala on Wednesday, Ms Jukko said many journalists across the country continue to grapple with low pay and delayed salaries, because media owners do not participate in the National budgeting process.

“Do you know about the national planning and budgeting Process? Have you ever thought of it?Have you ever reached out to the government about your issues to be planned and budgeted for?” Ms Juuko Said.

Ms Jjuuko also called for stronger communication policies to address harmful content on social media and ensure that rights of women and other vulnerable groups receive sustained attention.

At the awards that recognize journalists and media entities promoting equality and challenging harmful stereotypes, Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) won honours for its Gender-Sensitive reporting.

According to Ms Margaret Sentamu, the Executive Director of UMWA, the Gender Media Awards form an important component in the promotion of responsible and ethical journalism.

“In particular, they seek to recognize and celebrate individual journalists and media houses that demonstrate excellence and commitments to gender sensitive reporting on GBV, SRHR and ROR”, she said.

Ms Sentamu added that by publicly recognizing good practice, the awards aim to motivate journalists and media houses to make gender sensitive reporting a standard journalistic practice and to contribute to a media environment that challenges discrimination, gender stereotypes, inequality and harmful representations.

NMG’s reporter, Ms Teddy Dokotho, was also awarded for her reporting on gender-based violence.

The event was also used for dissemination of study findings from an assessment of news stories in a report titled “A Gender Analysis of News Content on Gender-Based Violence, sexual and Reproductive Health Rights, and Rights of Refugees”

Despite the award, recent findings show women remain under-represented in Uganda’s media coverage, particularly as experts and news sources. A gender-monitoring presentation revealed: The findings showed that women accounted for only 16% of people quoted in the media reports, compared to 82% for men; further more, women constituted only 22% of news subjects, while men accounted for 78%.

Also, women were more than five times likely to be identified through family relationships and were six times more likely to be portrayed as victims.

Ms Laura Criado, the Programme Coordinator, United Nations Population Fund (UNFP), one of UMWA’s partners, urged journalists to abandon victim-blaming narratives when reporting on sexual and gender-based violence. “Violence doesn’t have any justification. It doesn’t matter what you are wearing or what you are doing,” she said.

Other partners included the Agency for Cooperation and Research in Development (ACOORD)- Uganda and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).