KAMAPALA: Members of parliament have implored the government to issue guidelines on the national cleaning days to be followed by Ugandans and authorities enforcing the exercise across the country.



Raising a matter of national importance, during the plenary sitting, Katikamu South MP, Hassan Kirumira, said gazetting the requirements on the general cleaning days will help people know the dos and don’ts of the day.

In response the Minister of internal affairs Ephraim Kamuntu noted that the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja was handling the matter.

“With regard to the national cleaning guidelines, the matter is being handled in the office of the prime Minister,” Mr Kamuntu said.

Meanwhile Katikamu North MP, Denis Sekabira, asked the government to hold security agencies accountable for any disproportionate use of force while enforcing standard operating procedures of the national cleaning exercise.



In response minister Kamuntu, assured parliament that police officers acting with impunity would face punitive action in accordance with the law.