By Anthony Wesaka

A Kenyan lawyer has petitioned President William Ruto, demanding an independent investigation into the circumstances under which Ugandan opposition politician Dr Kizza and his associate, Obed Lutale, were allegedly abducted from Nairobi and brought to Uganda in November 2024.

In a November 16th petition, lawyer Muthoni Mburu, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, asks president Ruto to establish whether Kenyan security agencies participated in, facilitated or had prior knowledge of the operation that saw the two men picked up from Riverside Apartments in Nairobi.

Yesterday marked two years since Besigye and Lutale were arrested in the Kenyan capital and brought back to Kampala to face treason and illegal weapons possession cases.

However, the case remains ongoing and unresolved amid legal contests over trying civilians in military tribunals.

Besigye’s health has been a growing concern during his incarceration; he collapsed in court in July 2026 and was briefly admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Family members, party members, and human rights advocates continue to push for his release, while recent reports note ongoing discussions or efforts regarding his medical and legal situation.