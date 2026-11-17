The opposition People’s Front for Freedom, has welcomed city trader’s decision to close their shops today in protest against what they describe as administrative malfunction and harsh enforcement by the Uganda Revenue Authority.

Over the weekend, Kampala City Traders Association announced a planned nationwide traders’ strike starting today to express their dissatisfaction over URA’s customs clearance bottlenecks and the ongoing enforcement of digital tax systems.

The Vice chairperson of PFF, Dr. Nicholas Kamara, says the traders’ concerns are long overdue and if they have decided to press for the government’s intervention without political interference, they should be allowed to vent.

“They said they’re going to talk about consociation, which literally means come and we eat, do not talk about transition,abductions, electoral commission, and for us we were not with them and we will not be with them”, Dr Kamara said.