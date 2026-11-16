New study highlights gross color-based rights violations in Sudan

KAMPALA. The January 2025 series of tragic events that unfolded in Campo Tayba village, Geziraa State, in Central Sudan, left more than 40 civilians dead, thousands of families displaced, destruction of their property and means of livelihood, a recently released human rights study documenting attacks on civilians in area has revealed.

The report titled “Identity and Color-based Violence in Sudan,” authored by Darfur Victims Support Organization, an advocacy and humanitarian non –profit making organization in Sudan, examined the chain of violations carried out by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its allied groups, including the “Sudan Shield” forces and the al- Baraa bin Malik forces.

These actions were part of a recurring pattern of identity-based and color-driven violence in Sudan and the study focused on ethnically motivated attacks against civilians, documenting cases of killing, torture, arson, and looting, while seeking to classify these violations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

The study was based on documented evidence obtained from the “al- Canabi Conference” (a gathering of representatives from various camps in al Gazira State) and the Darfur Victim Support Organization (DVSO), ensuring the credibility of the data, which comprised survivor testimonies, video recordings, photographs, and reports from independent human rights organizations.

While unveiling the study findings in Kampala on November 12, lead researcher Mr Hafiz Ismail Mohamed said the facts from the report and the investigation focused on many Kanabi settlements who were subjected to atrocities, having remained in this area for over 50 years.

“From the report and the investigation, many Kanabi settlements have been remaining in this area for over 60 years. Thousands of families depend on agriculture and agriculture labor for their livelihoods. They lack secure land tenure and that contributes to poverty, vulnerability and displacement,” Mr Mohamed said.