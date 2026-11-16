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Three Ugandans among 37 Africans held in Ukraine as Prisoner of War

By Karim Muyobo

 

Three Ugandans fighting alongside Russian forces have been captured and are being held as prisoners of war by Ukrainian authorities.

 

According to the Ukrainian Embassy in Nairobi, these are among the 37 African nationals currently in Ukrainian custody, following the escalation of Russian-Ukraine conflict.

 

Ambassador Yurii Toka, confirmed however that these prisoners are kept safe and are allowed to communicate with their relatives.

 

He added that a number of Africans fighting in the Russian army had continued to rise, with more than 5,400 African nationals reportedly serving in the Russian military.

 

The latest report by Journalists for Justice had documented 108 Ugandan citizens in the Russian army, while discussions in the Ugandan Parliament had put the figure at 128.

 

He said Ukraine has also established a programme through which people who claim to have been forcibly recruited into the Russian army can report themselves and seek assistance to leave.

 

Ambassador Toka said the programme provides for safe surrender and transfer into Ukrainian custody, where prisoners of war are held under conditions that comply with the Geneva Convention.

 

In March, a total of 79 Ugandans were reportedly lured into a suspected recruitment scam that ended with them being deployed to the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war without proper contracts, training or communication.

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