Government urges motorists to observe road safety

The Ministry of Works and Transport has urged motorists and other road users to observe traffic rules and exercise caution to reduce road crashes and save lives.

Mr Apollo Kashanku, the ministry’s Assistant Commissioner in charge of Road Transport Regulation and Safety, said the government had deployed emergency response teams along major highways to provide assistance to victims of road crashes.

He also emphasised the importance of public awareness initiatives in promoting responsible road use.

Mr Kashanku, who represented Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama, made the remarks on Saturday while flagging off a 30-kilometre road safety awareness walk organised by the Joe Walker Foundation in Kampala.

The walk seeks to honour victims of road crashes and raise public awareness about road safety ahead of the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The founder of the Joe Walker Foundation, Mr Joseph Beyanga, commonly known as Joe Walker, said road safety advocacy should go beyond awareness campaigns and translate into practical action by all road users.

He urged motorists, pedestrians and other road users to remain vigilant, adding that everyone should make responsible choices on the road to ensure they return home safely.

The participants are following a route from Sheraton Kampala Hotel through Nile Avenue, the former Nakumatt Roundabout, Jinja Road traffic lights, Wampewo Tower, Wampewo Avenue, Prince Charles Drive, Elizabeth Avenue, Ridgeway Drive, Kololo Hill Drive, John Babiha Road, Fairway Hotel, DFCU, Nakasero Primary School, Sezibwa Road and Ternan Avenue before returning to Sheraton Kampala Hotel.